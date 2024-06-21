Biden was constantly saying things wrong. And one of things he said was wrong: "Ukraine will be in NATO" - Trump

Former US President Donald Trump is convinced that Russia started the war because of Biden's statements about Ukraine's future in NATO.

He said this on the All In podcast, Censor.NET reports.

"I have been hearing for 20 years that if Ukraine joins NATO, it will be a real problem for Russia. I have been hearing this for a long time. I think that's why this war started. Biden was constantly saying the wrong things, and one of the wrong things was that he said Ukraine would be in NATO... When I heard him speak, I thought: this man will start a war," Trump said.

The former American leader once again stated that if he had remained president of the United States, Russia's full-scale war against our country would not have begun.

"For four years, no one even said that Russia would attack Ukraine. It would never have happened. Russia was not going to attack Ukraine. As soon as I left (the White House - ed.), they started lining up at the borders.

And I thought that Putin must be - he's a good negotiator - I thought he was doing this for the purpose of negotiations. Then out of the blue, they attacked... Biden was saying the opposite of what I think he should have been saying. The things he said and still says are crazy," Trump added.

