Government allows military units to produce drones

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out economic activities for the production of drones.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The list of economic activities allowed to be carried out by military units of the Armed Forces, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on 25.07.2000 N 1171, has been supplemented with such activities as 'Production of air and space aircraft and related equipment,'" the statement said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that almost 100% of drones for the Armed Forces are developed in Ukraine, with private business taking up a major part of the sector.

