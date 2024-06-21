Seven more children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region

Seven more children were returned from the occupied territories of the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Another seven children were returned from the still occupied communities of Kherson region. These are three boys and four girls. The kids are aged from 4 months to 13 years.



They have overcome a long and difficult journey. The main thing is that now the children are safe and receive all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person is killed. PHOTOS

It is noted that the team of the charitable organization Save Ukraine worked on this return.

As a reminder, in the occupied territories, the Russian invaders have once again begun to conduct forced medical examinations of Ukrainian children in order to send them to camps.