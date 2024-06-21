Power supply cut off in six regions as result of hostile shelling - Ministry of Energy

As of June 21, consumers in six regions of Ukraine were cut off from electricity supply due to enemy shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

It is reported that 2988 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were cut off for technological reasons.

In the Donetsk region, 44.1 thousand customers in 37 settlements lost power due to bad weather and hostilities over the past day. The power company reconnected 20,500 consumers in 11 settlements. In the morning, 144 settlements were without power supply due to the weather and hostilities, affecting 74.5 thousand consumers in total. Gas companies restored gas supply to 107 consumers who were disconnected due to shelling.

In Zaporizhzhia, power engineers fixed a number of technological disruptions, including those caused by bad weather, and restored power to 8,640 consumers. The power supply was also restored to 464 consumers who were cut off due to shelling. In the morning, 3731 consumers were left without power due to the hostilities. For technological reasons, 1261 metering points were cut off.

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a gas leak was detected at the inlet gas pipeline during scheduled maintenance of the intra-building gas pipeline. To eliminate it, 2 apartment buildings (60 consumers in total) were disconnected from gas supply.

A gas pipeline was damaged by a tractor in one of the settlements of the Lviv region. Gas supply to two houses was cut off for 30 consumers.

In the Sumy region, 4,437 consumers in 34 settlements were cut off from power in the morning due to bad weather. In total, 9356 metering points in 115 settlements remain without power.

Due to the hostilities, 38.7 thousand consumers in Kharkiv region are without electricity.

In Kherson, power engineers powered 186 metering points that had been cut off due to enemy shelling. However, repeated shelling led to new damage to overhead lines. As a result, 4,507 subscribers remain without power. In the Kherson region, 25.8 thousand metering points in 45 settlements were without power in the morning.

In the Chernihiv region, 948 customers in 8 settlements are without power in the morning due to bad weather. As a result of the hostilities, 1763 customers in 26 settlements remain without electricity.

