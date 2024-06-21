Consequences of SSU drone attack on oil depot in Republic of Adygea on June 20. SATELLITE PHOTOS
Satellite images of the aftermath of the SSU drone attack on the Enemskaya oil depot of LUKOIL- Yugnaftoprodukt LLC in the Republic of Adygea have been released. Ukrainian UAVs attacked the refinery on June 20.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian service of Radio Liberty.
It should be noted that on the night of June 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in the village of Enem with drones.
Satellite images show that the attack destroyed at least one building and damaged a hangar next to it. It is likely that the fuel tanks themselves were not damaged.
The head of the Republic of Adygea, Marat Kumpilov, reported a fire as a result of the attack. According to him, the fire covered an area of 400 square meters.
As a reminder, on the night of June 20, a fire broke out at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of Russia after a drone attack.
Drones also attacked the Afipskyi oil refinery 20 km southwest of Krasnodar.
Censor.NET's sources said that it was all an SSU operation.
