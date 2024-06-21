People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Another crime by the head of the eastern front, General Sodol: a breakthrough to Toretsk. Now we have lost the positions we have had since 2014. The intelligence warned us. A day before a possible breakthrough, Sodol withdraws a brigade and deploys a unit that has already suffered losses and has reduced combat capability. By now, events are developing in such a way that it is not far from the highway. There are no prepared fortifications again! Fighting in Shumy.

It's already online, but not in the lying staff reports.

Lies of the headquarters = our defeat.

Lies = death.

It seems that General Sodol is not only criminally negligent but also intentionally working for the enemy.

Is Syrskyi an accomplice or does he not control the situation?" - Bezuhla said.