On June 22, power outage schedules will be in effect from 4 p.m. - Ukrenergo

On June 22, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 4 p.m. onwards.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, June 22, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly blackout schedules throughout Ukraine from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.," the statement said.

At the same time, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the scope of restrictions will be greater due to the consequences of massive Russian strikes on power facilities.

"Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited," Ukrenergo added.

