Group of Lithuanian instructors went to UK to train Ukrainian military personnel

The fifth group of Lithuanian soldiers has joined an international training mission in the UK, which involves training Ukrainian defenders.

It is noted that for five months, Lithuanian instructors will provide Ukrainian servicemen with the military knowledge and skills necessary for combat operations.

"I know and firmly believe that you will do your best to pass on your professionalism and knowledge to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Lieutenant Colonel Marius Kugauda, commander of the training regiment, when he saw off the Lithuanian military to Britain.

Since November 2022, the Lithuanian military has been participating in a multinational operation to train the Ukrainian Defense Forces led by the United Kingdom.

In addition, Lithuanian instructors also participate in the EU training mission EUMAM Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military in their country. Their efforts are focused on training junior commanders and specialists.

As previously reported, France intends to create a coalition of countries that would be willing to send their instructors to Ukraine. However, Paris has faced opposition from other countries.

