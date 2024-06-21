Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU will be held on cluster model - PO

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be based on a cluster model.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon "United News".

"The agreement on Ukraine's accession to the European Union contains 35 chapters, and a delegation will be set up for each of them. Ukraine will work on joining the European Union on the basis of a new model, when only one chapter will not be opened, and until it is closed, the second one will not be opened, but a cluster approach will be applied, which almost no one has tried before. According to it, negotiations on several chapters, the so-called clusters, can be opened simultaneously. And we hope that the first cluster will be opened soon," Zhovkva said.

He reminded that the adoption by the EU Council on June 21 of a negotiation framework for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union is the last bureaucratic step by Brussels that makes it possible to start actual negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"The next step is on June 25, when an intergovernmental conference will be held, when the negotiations will actually begin," explained the deputy head of the PO.

According to him, an official negotiating delegation from Ukraine will attend the conference, as well as a negotiating delegation from the European Union. "This is a mandatory attribute of the start of negotiations. The EU's negotiating framework will be announced, and the EU's opening statement will be read out. The Ukrainian delegation will also make a statement. This will be the beginning of the accession negotiations. And then - the negotiations themselves," Zhovkva said.

He also predicted that negotiations on some chapters could be quite intense. "We see how some EU member states react to certain economic activities of Ukraine. But it is important to note that from now on, Ukraine's path to the European Union is irreversible," Zhovkva emphasized.