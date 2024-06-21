PO: Ukraine wants to hold second Peace Summit by end of year

Ukraine aims to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of this year.

This was stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Censor.NET reports.

"We want to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of the year. The process should not be delayed. Ukraine, like no one else, wants peace as soon as possible. But we definitely do not want peace based on the so-called Russian recognition of reality, as they say," he said.

According to Zhovkva, "the president (of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Ed.) said that it would be possible to start negotiations with Russia tomorrow, with one very simple condition: withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine. But we see that there are no hints of this. No one is even thinking about it. So let's not rush into any deadlines and dates here."

Answering the question of what will determine the holding of the second Peace Summit, since the Swiss side has already stated that such a summit may take place before the US presidential election in November this year, Zhovkva replied: "Of course, the US elections are an important event that the whole world is watching."

"But it seems to me that the intensity of the work in the thematic groups is crucial for the date of the second summit. You heard the president say that the second Peace Summit will be held not in years, but in months. This is the attitude of Ukraine," said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

He also noted the role of Switzerland in the successful organization of the first Peace Summit.

"We are now in touch with her team to update the list of new countries to join," Zhovkva said.

When asked where the second Peace Summit could be held, the deputy head of the Presidential Office noted that "Ukraine certainly has an understanding of such potential countries, because we have already done some work with these countries. But let's not make it easier for the aggressor."

"We have a number of countries, and I can say with a high degree of probability that such a summit could take place in one of the countries of the Global South. And it would be logical, because the first summit was held in a European country, in neutral Switzerland. Now, according to the logic of events, this summit should be held in one of the countries of the Global South. We will see which country it will be. This is a live process," he said.

According to the deputy head of the Presidential Office, "the country that will have the honor of hosting the second summit should be actively working today. And a number of such countries already exist, and they are working. In particular, those who attended the first Peace Summit. And perhaps not all of them were represented at the level of presidents and prime ministers. But I cannot disclose even a potential list of these countries so that the aggressor does not have a chance to prevent it from being held."

In addition, he emphasized that "we need countries that are ready, if necessary, to talk very tough with the Russian Federation, to say 'no', because the language of Russian ultimatums is over. Now the common voice of the international community will speak."

"Following the summit, we have most of the world's countries on our side. And this list will definitely grow. Therefore, every country that wants to actively participate in this process must clearly define its position," Zhovkva said.