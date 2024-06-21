Ukraine will be able to receive $50 billion from G7 by end of year - Belgian Finance Minister Van Petegem

EU finance ministers have reviewed practical issues related to the implementation of the G7 decision to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan from frozen Russian assets and will continue their work in July so that Ukraine can receive the money by the end of the year.

This was announced today in Luxembourg during a press conference following the EU Council of Ministers for the Economy and Finance by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Belgium Vincent Van Petegem, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have held internal discussions on how to implement the agreement between the G7 leaders to provide additional support to Ukraine worth USD 50 billion. This money may come to Ukraine by the end of this year, and this loan will be paid using future revenues generated from the blocked Russian assets. Now we, the European Union, will start working on this important task at the technical level. This discussion will certainly continue under the Hungarian EU presidency," the Belgian official said.

According to him, today's meeting of European ministers, just like a month ago, began with a discussion of the financial impact caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko took part in this conversation via teleconference.

"It was a very useful exchange of views with those who are directly facing the challenges of this war. We have assured Minister Marchenko of our unwavering commitment and continued support," said the Belgian minister.

Answering journalists' questions, Vincent Van Petegem emphasized that two elements of joint work are very important for Belgium, which has a significant part of the blocked Russian assets: compliance with international law and risk sharing.

"First of all, we do not appeal to the assets themselves, as a change in ownership could have legal consequences. Secondly, risk distribution is very important in this set of financial instruments. This was a key element in our discussion," the minister said.

He noted that the ministers had instructed their deputies and technical teams to work out the modalities of the loan under the G7 initiative and to submit relevant proposals by the next ministerial meeting in July this year.

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a meeting of European finance ministers in Luxembourg that the EU countries intend to provide up to 60 percent of the $50 billion loan that the G7 had previously promised to provide to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

"We will start discussing the share of the United States, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom," added Giorgetti.

However, Reuters notes that his statement actually contradicts the words of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who announced at the end of the G7 summit in Italy this month that EU countries would not be directly involved in providing a $50 billion loan.

The G7 plan for Ukraine envisages a multi-year loan to Kyiv using future proceeds from about $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, most of which are blocked in the EU.

The Russian Central Bank reserves and other assets were frozen as part of G7 sanctions imposed over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

About 190 billion euros of these assets are held in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, making the EU a key player in any plan to utilize these assets. The United States holds about $5 billion.

As a reminder, the G-7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a €50 billion loan using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.