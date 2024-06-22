Enemy does not stop assaults on Chasiv Yar despite high losses - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Every day, Russians lose 60 to 80 people near Chasiv Yar. However, he does not stop trying to capture the city.

"The enemy has been trying to capture Chasiv Yar and its surroundings for several months in that direction. Over 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks took place in that direction in just one day. And more than 260 shellings from various types of weapons arrived in the Chasovoy Yar area. This suggests that the majority of enemy shelling falls on the city of Chasiv Yar itself. Also, all the assaults - there were 9 of them in that direction - are carried out by the enemy in order to take this city," he said.

According to him, enemy aviation operated in that direction last day - it carried out 11 airstrikes and dropped 13 guided air bombs.

"In that direction, the losses of the enemy are considerable. In the morning, more than 50 occupiers were killed and more than 80 were wounded. This is for this day. On the previous day, the enemy was more active there, more than 250 occupiers were killed and almost 400 were wounded. Chasiv Yar is at the throat of the Russians," stated Voloshyn.

The spokesperson assured that the Defense Forces are doing everything to ensure that the enemy does not reach Chasiv Yar, its surroundings, or the settlements adjacent to this city. According to him, all assaults by the Russian Federation fail and Ukrainian defenders maintain a reliable defense.

Answering a question about the average daily losses of the Russian Federation near Chasiv Yar, he stated that the enemy loses 60 to 80 people per day.

"Last day, 121 combat clashes took place in the eastern operational zone, ours is the OSGT "Khortytsia". Over the past day, the enemy fired almost 3,200 shots at the positions of our defenders. Also, in our operational zone, the Russian Federation carried out 55 airstrikes (during the day — ed.), using 78 GABs and 280 kamikaze drones," the spokesman said.

