Enemy suspended near Borova village in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kharkiv region, defence forces stopped the enemy near Borova. The Russians are suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment in this area.

According to Censor.NET, citing UNN, this was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon.

"Currently, according to both our and the DIU's information, we have broken the enemy's plans. He had other plans, but the leadership and the Armed Forces know all about it. For now, I can say that the enemy has been stopped there. The enemy has suffered considerable losses in both equipment and personnel. I can say that everything about the enemy is known in that area, the leadership knows. That is, the Defence Forces are ready to give an adequate rebuff to the enemy in that area as well," Voloshyn said.

As a reminder, on 18 June, the press centre of the 3rd Assault Brigade reported that Russians were intensifying their attacks to reach the borders of the Luhansk region and capture Borova.

Watch more: Russian soldier shoots himself in head with assault rifle near Vovchansk. VIDEO