German Vice Chancellor Habeck warns China of economic consequences of supporting Russia

Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habeck has warned the Chinese government about the economic consequences of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

The German official made the statement on Saturday, 22 June, at a meeting with representatives of the Chinese government on climate issues. The Chinese side was represented by Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Habeck said that China's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine has damaged economic relations between Berlin and Beijing.

"Russia's war against Ukraine directly affects German and European security interests... Our direct relations have already been negatively affected," the German Vice Chancellor said.

He also noted that Europe and Germany would not have reduced their dependence on China for raw materials and essential goods if China had not supported Russian aggression. At the same time, Habeck spoke out against trade barriers and market closures, as well as against unfair competition against companies in the two countries.

The German vice chancellor added that neither Germany nor China can be interested in this.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Habeck called for increased aid to Ukraine, believing that the current government of his country has not done enough.