Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky advocates gradual accession of candidate countries to EU, in line with their progress in fulfilling necessary requirements

According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, candidate countries should be admitted to the European Union gradually, in accordance with their progress in fulfilling the necessary requirements.

This is reported by Ceske Noviny, Censor.NET informs.

The Czech foreign minister spoke in favour of a "regatta model", which provides for competition between EU accession candidates in terms of reform progress. Lipavsky believes that joint accession would "deter faster candidates".

"Adaptation to EU rules and reforms are two 'parallel processes'. We must provide a European perspective to every European country that wants it and fulfils the requirements," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Lipavsky said that Ukraine is a special case, as it was attacked by Russia. He noted that Russian dictator Putin is waging an imperialist war against the whole of Europe and added that the Czech Republic is "a target for Moscow's hybrid attacks".

"Ukrainians have made a choice in favour of democracy and the 'European way of life', so they deserve all possible support from the EU countries," the Czech diplomat said.

Lipavsky reminded that the Czech Republic helps Ukraine by supplying weapons, and the country has also accepted half a million refugees from Ukraine. This figure is the largest per capita in the EU.

As a reminder, on 14 June, the permanent representatives of the EU member states agreed on a negotiating framework for the EU accession talks between Ukraine and Moldova. It is expected that the first intergovernmental conference will be held on 25 June to officially launch the negotiations on Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU.