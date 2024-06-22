Russian army wants to join units of 9th Motorised Rifle Brigade to its forces in direction of Kharkiv - OSGT "Kharkiv"

According to information available to the Ukrainian military, the Russians are planning to join units of the separate 9th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation to their corps operating in the Kharkiv direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Kharkiv OSGT Yurii Povkh on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It has now become known that the enemy is making another attempt to rotate its units in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Tykhy, Hlyboke and Vovchansk, and plans to join units of the separate 9th motorised rifle brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation to its corps operating in the Kharkiv direction," he said.

Povkh explained that this brigade is being deployed from the strategic depths of Russian territory. He added that not only from Kherson but also from other directions, Russia is constantly trying to strengthen its grouping of troops in the Kharkiv direction. "But the enemy is extremely bad at this, because the capabilities of our artillery, as well as other long-range firepower, have increased. So now there is a certain parity of fire damage and our artillery is working at full capacity," said the spokesman.

He also informed that there were no hostilities in their area of responsibility over the past day.

"As of this morning, there were no clashes or direct attacks by Russian troops. At the same time, the Russians carried out 21 air strikes, 16 kamikaze strikes and fired 311 times towards our positions. As for the successes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the enemy lost 63 people in our sector in killed and wounded over the last day," said Povkh.

The representative of the Kharkiv OSGT noted that two Russian tanks, four vehicles and one unit of special equipment were destroyed and damaged.

"In addition, the Defence Forces destroyed 18 enemy hideouts and one UAV control point. We are talking about the area under the responsibility of the Kharkiv OSGT, these are Vovchansk and Lyptsi," he said.

Povkh said that the dynamics of combat actions in the Kharkiv direction varies from day to day. "They (the Russians - ed.) stop their actions only because of the loss of combat capability of individual units, which happens very often in our sector," stated the spokesman.

Povkh refused to comment on the situation in Vovchansk, including the enclave blocked by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"We will comment when the tactical episode is over. As for the overall stabilisation of the frontline, it means that the enemy is losing personnel in unsuccessful attacks and is unable to advance even with the help of equipment," Povkh said.