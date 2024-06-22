Russian invaders drop about hundred KABs on Ukrainian troops’ positions every day, - Havryliuk

Every day, the Russian occupiers drop about a hundred guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and on frontline towns and villages. The massive use of such munitions is one of the main tools of Russian terror.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the general, the enemy is changing its attack tactics, in particular, using various means of destruction in combination.

"The enemy is changing the tactics of strikes, using various means of destruction in combination - all in order to inflict the greatest casualties and damage on us! Every day, Russian terrorists drop about a hundred guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and on frontline towns and villages," said the Deputy Defence Minister.

Havryliuk noted that Russian troops most often use KABs weighing 250-500 kg. According to him, the massive use of guided aerial bombs is currently one of the main tools of Russian terror.

He also added that the military command of the Russian occupation army understands that the gradual strengthening of the firepower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the supply of weapons and military equipment from allies, as well as the arrival of the first F-16 aircraft soon to strengthen Ukrainian air defence, will reduce Russia's chances of success at the front.

According to Havryliuk, the Russians are now trying to increase the intensity of hostilities in order to push through the front line and exhaust Ukrainian troops as much as possible.

He also noted that Ukraine needs additional air defence systems and aircraft to reduce the high activity of enemy aircraft and protect our positions, towns and villages.

Earlier, General Havryliuk said that American artillery shells have already reached the frontline Ukrainian units and have begun to slow down the pace of the Russian offensive.