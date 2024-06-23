Defense forces successfully hit command post of motorized rifle regiment of Russian Federation in Belgorod region - General Staff
Defense forces of Ukraine successfully hit the command post of the motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck the command post of the enemy's motorized rifle regiment, which was located in the settlement of Nekhotiivka, Belgorod Region (RF). According to the results of combat work, explosions were recorded. Target successfully hit.
More information is currently unknown.
