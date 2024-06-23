Russia’s supply of high-precision weapons to DPRK will not leave any obstacles for Seoul to help Ukraine - National Security Adviser of South Korea Jang Ho-jin

South Korea will have no obstacles to helping Ukraine if Russia provides North Korea with precision weapons.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was stated by South Korean National Security Advisor Chan Ho-jin.

He noted that Seoul's decision to provide weapons to Ukraine depends on how Russia's military cooperation with North Korea develops.

"I would like to emphasize that everything depends on what Russia does. Will there be a red line for us if Russia transfers precision weapons to North Korea?" - Chung Ho-jin said.

This remark means that South Korea could provide Ukraine with lethal weapons if Russia crosses the line.

In addition, Chung Ho Jin said that Russia should make efforts to improve bilateral relations.

"If they want to restore and move Korean-Russian relations forward, I would like to reiterate that the Russian side should think carefully," he said.

Earlier it was reported that South Korea would reconsider the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. This happened after Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

According to South Korean media, Ukraine may be supplied with air defense systems.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called South Korea's plans to supply weapons to Ukraine a "very big mistake".