In south, 141 occupiers and 32 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 141 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 141 people.

The Russians also lost 32 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 "Grad" rocket salvo fire systems;

1 tank;

4 guns;

16 units of armored vehicles;

3 motorcycles;

1 electronic warfare station;

5 boats.

See more: During week, 8,050 occupiers were eliminated and 1,042 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a field supply point, 4 ammunition storage sites, 2 observation points, an FL field point, a control point, a control station of an unmanned aerial vehicle, 3 firing positions, and 9 dugouts.