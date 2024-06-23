Russia may reduce time for decision-making on use of nuclear weapons, - Kartapolov, State Duma deputy

Russia has said that it may reduce the time for making a decision on the use of nuclear weapons, as provided for in the official doctrine, if Moscow believes that threats are growing.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by the chairman of the Defence Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Andrey Kartapolov.

Kartapolov said that if the threats increase, the time for making a decision on the use of nuclear weapons may be changed.

"If we see that the challenges and threats are growing, it means that we can fix something in the (doctrine) regarding the timing of the use of nuclear weapons and the decision to use them," he said.

Watch more: Destruction of Shahed warehouse on night of June 21 in Krasnodar region has been confirmed. Instructors and cadets were liquidated - Navy. VIDEO

As noted, the war in Ukraine has provoked the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia could change its official nuclear doctrine and the conditions under which such weapons could be used.

However, Kartapolov added that it is too early to talk about specific changes to the nuclear doctrine.

Russia's 2020 Nuclear Doctrine defines the conditions under which the president may consider the use of nuclear weapons: generally as a response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction or conventional weapons, "when the very existence of the state is threatened".