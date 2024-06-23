Russians are recruiting young people to their fake media in occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

Russians continue to create fake local media in the occupied territories to isolate the information field.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these Kremlin-funded media are supposed to be the "voice of the locals". However, the editorial offices are run by Russians, and all of them were created after the seizure of the region.

"In order to reduce the staff shortage, the enemy is creating media schools in the TOT with free education. Playing on the desire of young people to become famous and independent from their parents, the Russians recruit local teenagers to work for their propaganda machine," the NRC said.

Read more: Russians hold "festival of youth agents" in occupied territories - National Resistance Center