Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 535660 people (+1300 per day), 8019 tanks, 14 195 artillery systems, 15398 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 535,660 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 535660 (+1300) people,

tanks ‒ 8031 (+12) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15413 (+15) units,

artillery systems – 14246 (+51) units,

MLRS – 1108 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 863 (+0) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11382 (+27),

cruise missiles ‒ 2323 (+2),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 19304 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2397 (+20)

