95 occupiers, 32 weapons and 3 Russian UAV control points destroyed in south overnight

The southern defence forces are inflicting fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. During the day, 95 occupants were eliminated.

The Armed Forces also destroyed 32 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment, including

  • 1 tank
  • 11 cannons
  • 14 units of armoured vehicles
  • 1 electronic warfare station
  • 5 boats.

The defenders also destroyed 3 observation posts, 3 UAV control points, 2 firing positions and a field ammunition point.

As of 24 June, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war amounted to about 534,360 people (+1270 per day), 8019 tanks, 14,195 artillery systems, and 15398 armoured combat vehicles.

