Europe is no longer "observer" of Russian aggression, we are all victims, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Russia is using hybrid aggression tools against Europe, including disinformation and cyberattacks.

This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will pay attention to the hybrid threats that Russia has been making against European countries over the past months and years. This is a full range of actions, including disinformation, cyber threats, acts of sabotage, for example, against countries such as Finland, where Russia is turning migration into a tool to destabilise the border. Russia wants to achieve the same goal by sowing chaos and violence in Africa, in the Sahel region. This means that Europe no longer has observer status in this war against Russian aggression. We are all victims of Russian aggression. It is important that we continue to help Ukraine, because Russia understands only force," the minister said.

Valtonen welcomed the G7's decision to provide financial support to Ukraine through the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

"The G7 countries and all of us can provide loans to Ukraine faster and easier, and Ukraine will be able to pay interest and other related costs from these frozen Russian assets. This is a fantastic step in the right direction. I look forward to when these proceeds and the entire array of these assets can be used not only for immediate (military) support for Ukraine, but also, in the medium term, for its recovery," the Foreign Minister added.