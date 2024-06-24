NATO summit should provide clear bridge to Ukraine’s membership in Alliance - US State Department

The NATO summit in Washington should demonstrate opportunities for Ukraine's full integration into Western structures and create a direct and effective path for its membership in the Alliance.

Ambassador James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said this, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I think we will see at the NATO summit and then at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in the UK in a week's time that Ukraine is fully integrating into Western structures, as its government and people have declared," the State Department representative said.

In this context, he also expressed his expectation that Ukraine will be provided with a "clear bridge" to NATO membership. This, he said, would involve Ukraine continuing to implement the planned reforms to ensure effective and irreversible movement towards the Alliance. He noted that this bridge should be "well-lit, short, straight and without obstacles."

In addition, O'Brien noted that he is waiting for a positive decision from the European Union, which will open the way for Ukraine to join the EU.

He also emphasized that the United States and other NATO countries want Ukraine to succeed in the war. And now, according to him, time is on Ukraine's side.

"We have seen the dynamics on the battlefield change significantly in recent weeks. And this will be another topic of discussion at the NATO summit," added the US State Department representative.