Borrell confirms EU agreement on €1.4 billion from profits of frozen Russian assets for weapons for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has agreed to provide Ukraine with €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets. The money will be used mainly for the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was announced by EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell at a press conference after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

Borrell confirmed that the EU had reached an agreement on the use of proceeds from Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

"Ministers today agreed on a legislative framework to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to replenish the European Peace Fund," the EU's top diplomat said.

The first tranche will amount to 1.4 billion euros. It will become available next month, and another 1 billion by the end of the year.

According to Borrell, these funds will be provided to Ukraine for three purposes: air defense, ammunition, and support for Ukrainian industry.

In addition, the diplomat reiterated that the EU has found a way to circumvent Hungary's constant attempts to block the decision.

"We understand that from a legal point of view, since one country did not participate in the decision to use the assets, it cannot participate in the decision on what purposes to use them for. Now the work we still need to do on the European Peace Fund will accelerate without this blocking factor. Leaders will talk about this at the next summit," Borrell said.

Earlier it was announced that today, on June 24, 2024, EU diplomat Josep Borrell plans to officially announce an agreement to allocate up to 1.4 billion euros from the profits from frozen Russian assets to the Assistance Fund for Ukraine.

