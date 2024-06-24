AFU Navy Command: 120 UAVs of various types are destroyed as result of strike on training ground in Yeysk

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed 120 drones at the military training ground of the 726th Air Defense Training Center in Krasnodar Territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Navy Command.

This center is engaged in training and preparation of military personnel for the use of various types of UAVs.

As a result of the strike, it was destroyed:

"Shahed-136"/"Geranium-2" - 20 units;

"Lancet" attack UAV - 50 units;

reconnaissance UAV "ZALA" - 40 units;

reconnaissance UAV "SuperCam" - 10 units.

In addition, there were deaths among instructors and technical staff from Yelabuga.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the night of June 21, the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the SSU, attacked the storage and preparation sites for the use of Shahed-136/Geranium-2, training buildings, control and communication centers for these UAVs located in the Krasnodar region.

