US intends to allocate additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine - media

On Tuesday, June 25, the United States may announce additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $150 million.

This was reported by Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb, with reference to an unnamed American official, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States may announce an additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine as early as tomorrow," the statement said.

No further details have been provided.

As a reminder, on April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on funding aid to Ukraine. Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the United States for Ukraine and voted to extend anti-Russian sanctions.

On April 23, the US Senate supported the bill and sent it to the President for his signature.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signs bills to help Ukraine. The same day, the Pentagon announces a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

