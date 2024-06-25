Among those who have already updated their data, one million and one hundred thousand persons liable for military service are eligible for conscription - Ministry of Defence

About 2.3 million Ukrainians have already updated their data through the Reserve+ app.

According to Censor.NET, citing ArmyInform, this was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin.

"This is important information, because there are many reservists, many who are entitled to deferment. That is, a million and a hundred thousand people can be mobilised and, accordingly, join the Defence Forces," the military explained.

In general, Lazutkin said, the Reserve+ app is popular among people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, as about 2.3 million Ukrainians have already updated their data.

"It is clear that in the coming days they will not be able to help those servicemen and women who are defending our country, but in the long run it is very important because it is about improving military records. The country needs to know who it can count on for defence," said the defence ministry spokesman.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Education and Science is changing the rules for postgraduate studies due to the rush that arose with the start of the full-scale invasion, as postgraduate studies provide a deferral from mobilisation. This year, 91,561 people are applying for postgraduate studies.

