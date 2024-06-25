Denmark allocates 20 million euros to facilitate EU accession of Ukraine and Moldova

Until 2030, Denmark will allocate funds to help Ukraine and Moldova on their way to joining the European Union. It is about 20 million euros.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Danish Government.

The funds, which will be allocated in instalments until 2030, will help create administrative structures in the countries and develop legislation necessary for European integration.

"We have always said that EU enlargement is not about lowering the bar for accession, but about helping the candidate countries to overcome it, and that is exactly what we are doing now in Ukraine and Moldova. Successful EU enlargement is essential for the stability of Europe," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

As noted, the money for Ukraine and Moldova is enshrined in an instrument under the Danish Neighbourhood Programme, which already supports the reform processes in these countries on their way to EU accession.

This instrument will also be used to facilitate the accession of the Balkan candidate countries to the EU.

As a reminder, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union start in Luxembourg on 25 June. Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of the negotiations, noting that the path will be difficult but full of opportunities.