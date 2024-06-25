After ECHR ruling, Ukraine will seek compensation from Russia for victims of human rights violations in Crimea - Maliuska

After the ECHR ruling on human rights violations in Crimea by Russia, Ukraine will begin work on determining the compensation that Russia should pay to the victims.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska during a telethon.

"The European Court of Human Rights has stated the illegal expropriation of property from citizens and private legal entities by the Russian Federation. State property is not protected by the ECHR, but private property is. Therefore, this opens the way for us to further collect the figures of those affected in Crimea and ask the court to award compensation for human rights violations," Maliuska said.

He also said that after the ECHR's decision is made, it will essentially be a matter of determining the amount of damage caused by Russia from 2014 to September 2022 in Crimea.

"We, as a state, will collect information about the amount of damage caused and the victims. We will determine the amount of money needed as compensation, with further distribution of funds among the victims," he said.

According to Maliuska, the next stage of the legal struggle should be the creation of a mechanism to force Russia to fulfil its obligations.

As a reminder, the European Court of Human Rights has announced its judgement on the merits in the first inter-state case at the ECHR, Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea). Thus, the ECtHR recognised that the Ukrainian government had proved the existence of systematic violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens since the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea in February 2014.