Start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership is clear signal to Putin, - Belgian Foreign Minister Labib

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to take away Ukraine's future, but it is moving closer to the EU.

This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

"This is a historic day. This 25 June will go down in the history of the European Union. And I am very glad that this happened under the Belgian presidency," the minister said.

Labib noted the merits of Ukraine, which, despite enormous difficulties, implemented the necessary reforms in the context of a full-scale war.

"I think this is also a clear signal to Vladimir Putin, who tried to weaken Ukraine, take away its future, and determine the future of the country instead of Ukrainians, that - on the contrary - Ukraine is only moving closer to the EU," the Foreign Minister added.

The intergovernmental conference is expected to start soon, followed by an intergovernmental conference with Moldova, which will also officially launch the process of negotiations on its membership.

As a reminder, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union start in Luxembourg on 25 June. Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of the talks, noting that the path will be difficult but full of opportunities.