Ministry of Defense does not support extension of the deadline for updating data for persons liable for military service to 150 days

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not support the extension of the deadline for updating data in the TCR for persons liable for military service from 60 to 150 days.

This is stated in a letter from Minister Rustem Umierov to the Verkhovna Rada of June 25, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within its competence, taking into account the analysis of the data clarification by citizens of Ukraine through the electronic cabinet, administrative service centers and by personal visit to the territorial centers of recruitment and social support, additionally processed the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Final and Transitional Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" regarding the extension of the deadline for updating military registration data", registration No. 11305 of 29.05.2024, submitted by the People's Deputy of Ukraine V. Ariev and other People's Deputies of Ukraine, which is not supported," the document says.

The previous letter of the Ministry of Defense dated 24.06.2024 No. 220/8804 is requested to be left without consideration.

The document of June 24, signed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and published in the electronic document management system (EDMS), stated that draft law No. 11305 was supported by the MoD.

As a reminder, the law on mobilization, which came into force on May 18, provides two months to update the data.

