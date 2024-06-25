Occupiers hit village of Bobrivka in Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft guns: 4 people were injured

On June 25, Russian troops attacked Bobrivka of the Vilkhivka community of the Kharkiv region with KABs and wounded four people.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the occupiers hit at least four KABs.

"Country houses were damaged, two civilian women were injured: 87 years old and 40 years old. Emergency doctors provided help on the spot. It is also known about two injured men, 67 and 56 years old, who were hospitalized for further treatment," Syniehubov said.