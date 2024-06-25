EU Council approves text of bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and EU

On June 25, the Council of the European Union approved a draft security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

This was stated by the Foreign Minister of the Belgian EU Presidency Hadja Lahbib, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The foreign minister noted that the meeting was preparing for the next European Council summit, which will take place at the end of the week in Brussels.

"This meeting will give a complete picture of our support for Ukraine in all forms. I would also like to note that this morning the EU Council approved a draft of joint security commitments between the EU and Ukraine," said Labib.

As Censor.NET previously reported, the EU-Ukraine security agreement may be signed on the sidelines of the next European Council meeting to be held in Brussels on June 27-28.

