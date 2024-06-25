Air raid alert is announced in some regions due to ballistic threat

Late in the evening, on June 25, an air raid alert was announced in some regions of Ukraine due to the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where the air raid alert has been announced! Do not ignore the air raid alert! Take shelter," the Air Force said in a statement.

