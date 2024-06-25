Air raid alert is announced in some regions due to ballistic threat
Late in the evening, on June 25, an air raid alert was announced in some regions of Ukraine due to the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where the air raid alert has been announced! Do not ignore the air raid alert! Take shelter," the Air Force said in a statement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password