Russian Federation maintains 9 ships near Black and Azov Seas, 3 of them are Kalibr carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of Tuesday, June 25, one military ship of the Russian Federation, which is a Kalibr missile carrier, is on duty in the Black Sea. The enemy has 2 missile carriers in the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Censor.NET informs, the Navy of the AFU announced this on Facebook.

Yes, there is 1 enemy missile carrier in the Black Sea, currently there are no missiles on it.

There are 8 enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov, two of which are carriers of "Calibre" cruise missiles. The total volley is up to 16 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Mediterranean.

How many ships made the passage through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia

During the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

to the Black Sea - 6 ships, of which 3 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of ​​Azov - 8 ships, of which 3 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

