4173 images of Russian objects were taken: DIU on results of using the "people’s satellite" ICEYE, purchased by Prytula’s Foundation SATELLITE PHOTOS

For almost two years of using the "people's satellite " ICEYE, which was funded by Serhiy Prytula's charity foundation, specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have taken 4173 images of Russian Federation facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the DIU.

How many hostile objects did the ICEYE satellite detect?

Among the satellite images taken:

370 - airfields;

238 - air defence and radio reconnaissance positions;

153 - oil depots and fuel warehouses;

147 - missile, aviation weapons and ammunition depots;

17 - naval bases.

In addition, ICEYE's lens includes permanent deployment points for Russian forces, training grounds, military camps, and mobilisation centres.







Read more: Explosions in Dzhankoi: satellite detects six fire centres on airfield. PHOTO

Monitoring the logistics of the Russian occupiers

The DIU noted that this allows tracking the dynamics of Russia's movements with its personnel, revealing its military intentions in order to disrupt them.

"The 'people's' satellite also allows for the monitoring of Russia's military-industrial complex and its logistics network, including the Crimean Bridge.

A huge advantage of the ICEYE spacecraft is its ability to clearly see the accumulation of even carefully camouflaged enemy mechanised units with their equipment," the intelligence service said.

Read more: DIU conducted space reconnaissance of 150 areas of Russian troops location

Satellite helped cause billions of dollars in damage

"The power of the 'people's satellite' is capable of accurately identifying the type and type of enemy combat aircraft, ships, and air defence systems detected, as well as recording the level of damage to the aggressor's facilities.

About 38% of the entire data set obtained through ICEYE was used to directly prepare for the enemy's fire damage - this is billions of dollars in losses for Russia, and the cost of its aggression will continue to grow," the DIU added.

Read more: US satellite intelligence helped Armed Forces to carry out counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, Russian command ignored this threat, which turned into failure - Russian "warriors"













