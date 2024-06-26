Trump says that if re-elected, his priority will be to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible
If Donald Trump is re-elected as US president, the priority of his second term will be to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, but European countries should make a greater contribution to security.
According to Censor.NET, citing "Voice of America", this is stated in a written response from Stephen Chang, communications director of the Trump campaign, in a statement.
As noted, Trump "will do everything necessary to restore peace, as well as American strength and deterrence on the world stage".
President Trump has repeatedly stated that a key priority of his second term will be to reach an early agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. President Trump believes that European countries should pay a greater share of the costs of the conflict, as the United States has paid much more, which is unfair to our taxpayers," the letter reads.
The headquarters calls Trump "the only person" who can end Russia's war against Ukraine and adds that the war would not have started if he had been president.
