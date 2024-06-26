Prime Minister of Netherlands, Rutte, was elected as new Secretary General of NATO
On Wednesday, June 26, NATO allies officially elected the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, as the new Secretary General of the Alliance.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.
As noted, the North Atlantic Council decided to appoint Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO.
In this position, Rutte will replace Jens Stoltenberg, who was the Secretary-General for ten years - since 2014.
Rutte will take up his duties on October 1, when Jens Stoltenberg's term ends.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg called Rutte a "strong candidate".
