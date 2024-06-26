In south, 89 occupiers and 32 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 89 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 89 people.

The Russians also lost 32 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

8 guns;

1 mortar;

1 anti-tank missile system;

7 units of armored vehicles;

5 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 electronic warfare stations, including 1 station - "Pole-21";

7 boats;

1 quad bike.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 observation posts, a field supply point, a storage place for material and technical equipment, and 8 dugouts.

It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 538,060 Russian invaders.