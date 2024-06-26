Ukraine to receive second batch of ammunition under Czech initiative in July - media

The next batch of ammunition purchased from third countries will arrive in Ukraine in July 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euractiv.

"According to representatives of the Czech government, further supplies are scheduled for July, and by the end of the year Ukraine should receive about half a million rounds of ammunition," the publication writes.

At the same time, it is noted that the Czech government does not disclose the origin of the ammunition.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the first batch of ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative had already arrived in Ukraine.

Czech initiative

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money for the purchase of weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.

