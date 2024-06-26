RF troops are concentrating their efforts in Novooleksandrivka area, 3 assaults in Vovchansk were repelled - General Staff

Since the beginning of the century, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

As noted, the total number of combat clashes on the front line has increased to 50. The units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroying infantry and equipment.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions are again subjected to insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. So, Basivka, Popivka, Bela Bereza, Turia, and Bachivsk came under the fire of the occupiers.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked three times in the Kharkiv direction, in the Vovchansk region. All enemy assaults were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces. The aviation of the occupiers, from the side of Belgorod (RF), struck the positions of our troops near Lyptsi with eleven KABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, a battle continues near Synkivka. Our defenders repelled two more attacks by Russian troops near Stelmakhivka and Berestovo. Aviation of the Russian occupying forces struck the Tabaivka and Borova areas with twelve guided air bombs.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy made nine attempts to push units of the Defense Forces near Grekivka, Kopanok, Terni, Torsky, Makiivka, and Nevske. Fighting is still going on near the last two in three locations.

"In the Siversk direction, the occupying army is active in the area of ​​Spirny - two skirmishes are taking place. Our defenders repulsed one enemy assault near Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka. The occupiers bombarded Verkhnokamyansk with two anti-aircraft guns," the message says.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian aggressor does not stop trying to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Severne and Zalizne. Fighting continues there.

Also, the enemy does not abandon the intention to push through our defenses in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 15 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvizhenka and Prohres. Currently, our defenders have repelled seven enemy attacks, others are ongoing. The enemy will continue to concentrate efforts in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka. He also carried out airstrikes on Ivanivka, Vesele, and Kalinove ​​- in total he dropped seven guided air bombs.

In the Kurakhivsk direction, the aggressor is storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Four enemy attacks ended with losses for the enemy, two more engagements continue.

The situation in the South

In the Dnieper direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers twice tried to suppress Ukrainian units. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.