Situation with return of civilians from captivity in Russian Federation is extremely difficult. Ukraine needs the involvement of third countries - Lubinets

Ukraine needs help from third countries to return Ukrainian civilians from Russian captivity. So far, only 151 civilians have returned home.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in Strasbourg within the framework of an exchange of views with the group of the European People's Party, the group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, and the Group of European Conservatives and the Democratic Alliance, the human rights representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

The war caused many humanitarian problems because Russia violated all norms of the Geneva Conventions. Therefore, Ukraine needs the involvement of third countries... The extremely difficult situation remains with the return of civilian prisoners. More than 14,000 people are considered missing as a result of the Russian aggression. Currently, only 151 civilians are at home," the ombudsman noted.

In addition, according to Lubinets, support is needed for the return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly relocated by Russia.

Currently, 19,546 such cases are known, although the true number may be much higher.

Support is also needed in matters of returning prisoners of war home.

"Russia does not allow international organizations to access their places of detention. 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are tortured. We constantly advocate for exchanges of all for all, but Russia blocks this process," he said.

Lubinets called for participation in the creation of new approaches and mechanisms for the release of our citizens.

Also remind, on June 25, another 90 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity.

Among the people who returned home: soldiers of the National Guard, Navy, Army, Teroboronmen, border guards. Also defenders of Mariupol and Chernobyl. Soldiers who were in the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk directions.