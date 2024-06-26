Russian "management" of ZNPP is helping Russian military to remove equipment from plant

Eduard Atakishchev, the deputy director of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant appointed by the occupiers, helps the military to remove unused equipment from the plant.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, according to local reports, Atakishchev, a seconded from Rostov, is responsible for signing fictitious agreements regarding the transfer of unclaimed property of the station to the needs of the occupiers, as well as their placement on the territory.

"He constantly moves around the military and almost never appears in Enerhodar, mostly staying in Moscow. All of Atakishchev's activities are subordinated to the national "defense" management center of the Russian Federation. This is yet another evidence that the Russians have systematically turned the ZNPP into a military facility", - noted in the NRC.

