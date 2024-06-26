In Volyn, man liable for military service attacked TCR officer. Now he can go to prison for 5 years

In Shatsk, Volyn region, a man liable for military service attacked an officer of the Kovel District TCR and SS while performing his duties.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Censor.NET reports.

What does he face?

It is noted that criminal proceedings have been opened against the attacker under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (battery or infliction of light or moderate bodily harm to an official).

"At present, criminal proceedings have been opened against the attacker under Article 350(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to this article, an attack on an official in the performance of his duties is a serious crime and is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years," the military commissariat said.

The TCR also appealed to all citizens: "you need to wave your fists in the east and south of Ukraine."

"It is there that the enemy is attacking our country and trying to destroy our people. In order to avoid being served with a draft notice, you should choose a unit yourself and get a letter of recommendation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need all specialties and you can find yourself here. Anyone who breaks the law will be severely punished. It's time to take responsibility and fulfill your manly duty," the ministry added.

