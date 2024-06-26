47% of Ukrainians believe that events in country are developing in wrong direction, - survey by Razumkov Center

47.4% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction. Before a full-scale Russian invasion, 65.5% of respondents thought so.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the survey data of the Razumkov Center.

On the other hand, 33% of surveyed Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction.

"According to the latest survey, the share of those who believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction is smaller than the share of those who hold the opinion that they are developing in the wrong direction (respectively, 33% and 47%), but their the ratio still remains better than before the start of a full-scale war (in December 2021 - 20% and 65.5%, respectively), sociologists note.

According to the survey, after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the share of citizens who believed that the events in Ukraine were developing in the right direction increased significantly.

In particular, 20% thought so in December 2021, 51% in September-October 2022, and 61% in February-March 2023. The latest survey showed a downward trend in this indicator.

Read more: 76% of Ukrainians do not trust Council, Cabinet and courts most - 73% - survey by Razumkov Center

Social well-being of citizens

In addition, 29% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties within the next few years.

46% believe that Ukraine will be able to overcome problems in the longer term, and 11% believe that Ukraine is not able to overcome existing problems (the rest are undecided).

Ukrainians most optimistically assessed the prospects for overcoming problems and difficulties at the end of 2022 - the beginning of 2023 (for example, in February-March 2023 - 49%, 36% and 3%, respectively). And the estimates before the start of a full-scale war (in December 2021 — 18%, 54%, and 18%, respectively) were much more pessimistic.