During occupation, he tortured resident of Kyiv region: Russian serviceman is served notice of suspicion - Prosecutor General’s Office

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was identified and served a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. He tortured a man during the occupation of Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the suspect served in the 239th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Vitebsk-Novgorod Division of the Central District of the Russian Armed Forces.

In March 2022, he, along with other servicemen of the aggressor state, occupied the village of Velyka Dymerka, Brovary district, Kyiv region. At one of the set up checkpoints, the suspect, along with other Russian military, stopped a local resident. Threatening him with a weapon, he forced him to a nearby house and tied his hands. He used physical force, threatened to kill, humiliated and interrogated the victim, demanding information about the man's affiliation with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

To obtain the desired information, the suspect stabbed the man three times and shot him twice in the leg. He then inserted a part of the knife into the civilian's gunshot wounds and twisted it several times. After that, he forced the wounded man into the basement, from where the victim later managed to escape.

