Draft law on demobilization is responsibility of Cabinet of Ministers. VR has not received any legislative initiatives on this issue - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The draft law on demobilization is the responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. So far, the Verkhovna Rada has not received any relevant legislative initiative on this issue.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People, Fedir Venislavskyi, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Urinform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that when the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence was considering the draft law on mobilization at the final stage, the Parliament received an appeal from the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. They asked to exclude from the final text of the document the provisions concerning the discharge of certain categories of military personnel from military service.

Accordingly, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine instructed, by adopting the law on mobilization, to develop a relevant draft law that would provide for the criteria, grounds, and terms of possible potential dismissal of certain categories of servicemen who have already served a certain period of time and participated in hostilities," Venislavskyi emphasized.

The MP added that the Cabinet of Ministers has not submitted any legislative initiatives on demobilization to the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, it was reported that a draft law on demobilization could be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, provided that the current pace of mobilization continues until the end of this summer.